Applicant denied medical cannabis license requests temporary restraining order against Ala. Medical Cannabis Commission

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A company has filed a restraining order against the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission. This comes after the commission awarded licenses in all categories just last week.

Licenses were granted, then withheld after Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission (AMCC) says they discovered a ‘tabulation error’ during its evaluation and scoring of applications.

One of the applications that was denied a license, Alabama Always, LLC, filed the restraining order alleging it violated the Open Meetings Act repeatedly and didn’t deliberate in public.

