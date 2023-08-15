Advertise With Us
Hire One

Back-to-school tech toys and supplies

By Joe Emer
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - While we all enjoy the beautiful, long summer days, another school year is around the corner. As we continue to look ahead to the back-to-school season, parents will be in search of educational (and entertaining) tools that can help their children thrive in the classroom as well as at home.

As we kick off the back-to-school season, Elizabeth Werner joined us with new and innovative ways to start the school year with success.

During the interview, Elizabeth offered a crash course in classroom readiness:

•Stock up on Supplies

•Learning Through Play

•Elementary Coursework

About Elizabeth Werner:

Elizabeth Werner is a renowned toy industry expert. Werner has appeared on dozens of broadcast outlets including The View, Fox & Friends, CNN and Access Hollywood to discuss the latest industry trends. Werner also appears as a regular child lifestyle expert on QVC. She was recognized by the Women in Toy Association as the “woman to watch in the toy industry.”

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 1 injured in Semmes shooting
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Semmes; suspect in custody
Mobile County public school teacher behind bars after allegedly shooting into a vehicle with...
Mobile County Public School teacher behind bars after allegedly shooting into a vehicle with 4 people inside
22-year-old Curtellius James, suspect in deadly Semmes shooting
MCSO identifies both victim and suspect in deadly shooting in Semmes
Alex Crow
MCSO releases letter allegedly written by former priest Alex Crow to 18-year-old woman
Milton Farris
Woman dead, suspect in custody after standoff on Wagner Street in Mobile

Latest News

Buttermilk chicken tenders
Recipe: Buttermilk Chicken Tenders
Clarification on Cryptocurrencies
Clarification on Cryptocurrencies
Doing Good: Victory Health Partners
Doing Good: Victory Health Partners
Upcoming shows at the Mobile Civic Center and Saenger Theatre
Upcoming shows at the Mobile Civic Center and Saenger Theatre