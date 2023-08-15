Back-to-school tech toys and supplies

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - While we all enjoy the beautiful, long summer days, another school year is around the corner. As we continue to look ahead to the back-to-school season, parents will be in search of educational (and entertaining) tools that can help their children thrive in the classroom as well as at home.

As we kick off the back-to-school season, Elizabeth Werner joined us with new and innovative ways to start the school year with success.

During the interview, Elizabeth offered a crash course in classroom readiness:

•Stock up on Supplies

•Learning Through Play

•Elementary Coursework

About Elizabeth Werner:

Elizabeth Werner is a renowned toy industry expert. Werner has appeared on dozens of broadcast outlets including The View, Fox & Friends, CNN and Access Hollywood to discuss the latest industry trends. Werner also appears as a regular child lifestyle expert on QVC. She was recognized by the Women in Toy Association as the “woman to watch in the toy industry.”

