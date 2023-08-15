City of Foley breaks ground on campus that will house over 600 seasonal workers

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Several shovels were needed Tuesday to break ground on the international residence hall that will house hundreds of seasonal workers.

It took an $18 million investment in partnership with Holtz and the Poarch Band of Creek Indians to get it going and the city of Foley can’t wait to see the finished product.

“This J-1 project will provide up to in the first phase, over 600 J-1 workers that will help all of our businesses in South Baldwin,” Foley Mayor Ralph Hellmich said.

So, by adding more housing, investors hope it solves that issue.

“We’re all having issues with workforce development housing is a key component and a necessity that the people need in order to bring the hospitality the tourism to have that great experience,” Poarch Band of Creek Indians Tribal Chair CEO Stephanie Bryan said.

“What we hope is that this will help not only OWA, but also help South Baldwin and the Orange Beach, Gulf Shores area, Foley. Because we all need workers. We thought that after the pandemic the workers would come back and some have, but but it’s still been hard,” Cody Williamson with CIEDA said.

And the city is also hoping that this could be an investment that pays off for years to come.

“They’re going to remember our area and they’re going to go back and tell everybody; hey this is a great memory for me. I would go work there,” Hellmich said.

This is expected to be completed by next summer. Future phases that could help house over 2,000 workers are also in the works.

