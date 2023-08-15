MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In this week’s ‘Doing Good’, Victory Health Partners Director Kim Garrett joined us on Studio10 to share a little bit about the work they are doing to help our community.

Victory is a non-profit, medical practice providing adults who do not have health insurance a full spectrum of healthcare ranging from primary care, specialty care, medication assistance, dental, nutrition, and mental health counseling. Patients are adults ages 19-64 who might be working in jobs that do not offer health insurance or just life circumstances have attributed to them being without health insurance. Many patients are entrepreneurs, small business owners, in industries such as tourism, service, retail, hospitality, construction or in school pursuing an education.

As many people are having trouble with inflation, the purpose of sharing on Studio10 is to encourage anyone in need of a physician and who does not have health insurance, to reach out to make an appointment to see the doctor. For members in our community to have a relationship with a primary care physician, take medication as prescribed, seek opportunities to prevent diseases and promote health and wellness through nutrition, exercise, and counseling. For all new patients, their first appointment with the doctor is at no cost. Specialty referrals range from cardiology, dermatology, gynecology, oncology, physical therapy, etc. Victory has dispensed approximately $63 million worth of free medications to patients. As Victory is focused on the whole patient, free mental health counseling and psychiatry are provided to meet patients mental and emotional needs. Patients come from all throughout the Gulf Coast with patients coming from over 25 counties in AL, 11 in MS and 8 in FL.

Victory partners with many small to large companies in the community to serve as a resource for employers who might have employees who either do not qualify for their company’s insurance or decline due to cost. Victory has employer resources created for HR managers to easily share with employees, information to be included in a break room, and Victory has also come to provide health screenings to employees.

Victory Health Partners

3750 Professional Parkway

Mobile, AL 36609

www.victoryhealth.org

251.460.0999

