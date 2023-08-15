Advertise With Us
Hire One

Former ‘Family Feud’ contestant Timothy Bliefnick gets life for wife’s murder

FILE - This booking image provided by Adams County, Illl., administration, shows Timothy...
FILE - This booking image provided by Adams County, Illl., administration, shows Timothy Bliefnick of Quincy, Ill., who has been charged charged with first-degree murder in the death of his estranged wife, Rebecca Bliefnick. On Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, a judge sentenced Bliefnick, a former contestant on the television game show “Family Feud,” to life in prison after he was convicted of first-degree murder in the slaying of his estranged wife in western Illinois. (Adams County, Illl., Administration via AP, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (AP) — A judge sentenced a former contestant on the television game show “Family Feud” to life in prison after he was convicted of first-degree murder and other charges in the slaying of his estranged wife in western Illinois.

Timothy Bliefnick, 40, showed no reaction as Adams County Circuit Judge Robert Adrian read the sentence Friday, news outlets reported.

A jury in May convicted Bliefnick of murder, home invasion and use of a firearm to commit first-degree murder in the Feb. 23 shooting death of Rebecca Bliefnick, 41. Her body was found by a family member inside her Quincy home after she failed to pick up her children from school. She had been shot multiple times.

The couple was separated and going through a divorce.

Bliefnick’s attorney did not immediately respond to a phone message seeking comment.

In 2020, Timothy Bliefnick and some of his family members appeared on ABC’s “Family Feud,” KHQA-TV has reported.

One of the questions asked by host Steve Harvey was, “What was the biggest mistake you made at your wedding?” Bliefnick answered “I do.” He immediately told Harvey “not mine to say, not mine to say. I love my wife.” He also said, “I’m going to get in trouble for that, aren’t I?” Harvey responded, “It’s going to be a lot of hell to pay at your house.”

Bliefnick’s answer was second on the board with 20 out of 100 people polled giving the same answer. Getting “sloshed” was No. 1 with 30 answers.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 1 injured in Semmes shooting
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Semmes; suspect in custody
1 dead, several injured in Halls Mill Creek boating accident, MFRD says
UPDATE: Missing passenger found dead in Halls Mill Creek boating accident
Mobile County public school teacher behind bars after allegedly shooting into a vehicle with...
Mobile County Public School teacher behind bars after allegedly shooting into a vehicle with 4 people inside
Milton Farris
Woman dead, suspect in custody after standoff on Wagner Street in Mobile
22-year-old Curtellius James, suspect in deadly Semmes shooting
MCSO identifies both victim and suspect in deadly shooting in Semmes

Latest News

Police say a teenage girl returned home to find her mother shot to death in the southwest Las...
Teen returns home to find mom shot, killed in Las Vegas
The BBB offers donation tips for Maui relief. (CNN, KITV, KABC, KGMB, KHNL, KVVU, MAUI MUTUAL...
Consumer Watch: How to help Maui fire victims
(CNN, POOL, WGCL, POOL VIA WSB, WXIA, AP IMAGES, NEWSMAX, YOUTUBE, DONALD TRUMP, WSBTV, YOUNG...
District Attorney Fani Willis is 3rd person to levy criminal charges against Trump
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday,...
Trump, 18 allies charged in Georgia election meddling as former president faces 4th criminal case
The 97-page indictment details dozens of alleged acts by the former president and his allies to...
DA: Indictment alleges Trump, allies tried to overturn Georgia election result