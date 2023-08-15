FOX10 Playground Project goes to Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 and our community partners are getting ready to kick off another Playground Project -- this time in Mount Vernon.

It will be our third playground in three years. The first was in Walsh Park, and the second was at the Dearborn YMCA Summerville Street location.

And now we are in Mount Vernon at Municipal Park.

Over the next several months we’ll work with kids in the community to visualize their dream playground. And with the help of our sponsors, partners and volunteers turn those dreams into reality with a new playground.

Our sponsors are SSAB, AM/NS Calvert, the Town of Mount Vernon. Our partners are the United Way of Southwest Alabama, Miracle and Make an Impact Foundation.

