Lawyers debate whether Alabama’s revised congressional map complies with court order

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WALA) - Lawyers for the state of Alabama on Monday defended the congressional map that the state Legislature adopted after the federal courts struck down a previous version.

Plaintiffs in a voting rights lawsuit characterize that map as “defiance” of the courts. State lawyers accused the plaintiffs of trying to force a “racial gerrymander” of the Alabama.

At stake is the makeup of Alabama’s U.S. House delegation, which currently sits at 6-1 in favor of Republicans. It could also have broader implications. With maps in other Republican-controlled states similarly drawn, the legal wrangling could impact control of the House.

The same three federal judges who presided over Monday’s hearing ruled in January 2022 that Alabama had violated the Voting Rights Act by diluting black voting power. They ordered the state to create a second district that has a black majority or “something quite close to it.” The U.S. Supreme Court upheld that decision earlier this year.

The map that the Legislature adopted in a special session last month created a district where African Americans make up about 40 percent of the population. The state argues that it could not increase that percentage without running afoul of the Constitution by violating other traditional redistricting principles. The state has argued that the Gulf Coast is a distinct “community of interest” and that Mobile and Baldwin counties should be kept together in the same House district.

“I think it is close as you get without violating the Constitution,” Alabama Solicitor General Edmund LaCour said in court.

Abha Khanna, an attorney representing one group of plaintiffs in the case, said Alabama chose “defiance over compliance” in what it produced after the court order.

“Alabama has chosen instead to thumb its nose at this court and to thumb its nose at the nation’s highest court and to thumb its nose at its own black citizens,” Khanna said.

Black lawmakers outside the courthouse echoed those arguments.

“If you look at what was presented to the court, it is very obvious that the state of Alabama is still defying this court, as well as the Supreme Court ruling,” said state Rep. Barbara Drummond (D-Mobile). “What we want here today is fair maps that will represent blacks in Alabama. That’s why we’re here today.”

Several black elected officials in Alabama filed a friend-of-the-court brief Sunday arguing that a congressional district with Mobile and Baldwin counties intact gives too much influence to Baldwin voters at the expense of Mobile. They argue that Mobile has deeper historical ties with the Black Belt than next-door Baldwin.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs argue that the court already took up the state’s “community of interest” argument last year – and rejected it. They argued the only purpose of Monday’s hearing was to determine whether Alabama complied with the court’s instructions.

Black Democrats in the Legislature want the federal court to throw out Alabama’s map and instruct a so-called special master to draw the map. They favor a proposal that would combine Mobile and northern Mobile County with the rural Black Belt region and Montgomery. The rest of Mobile County and Baldwin then would be put in a district that stretches clear across the state to the Georgia line.

Alabama Democratic Conference Chairman Joe Reed said it is the only way African Americans will be able to elect a second representative of their choice.

“It’s not gonna work unless we have a plan with at least – at least 53 percent black; 53 percent,” he said. “Otherwise, we don’t have a chance.”

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has said the Republican plan is defensible and hopes a so-called special master won’t be necessary.

“There’s no direct statement in that opinion to create two majority minority districts. … We’re not worried about the special master right now,” he said.

