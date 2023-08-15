Advertise With Us
Mississippi man allegedly filmed people using restroom at ‘multiple Walmart locations’

(Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - A Natchez man is in custody after being accused of filming people using the bathroom at Walmart locations in Mississippi and Louisiana.

According to authorities, a forensic analysis of a cell phone belonging to William Fisk, 40, showed him filming numerous videos of people in the next stall inside a Walmart bathroom in Vidalia, Louisiana.

Similar videos were also discovered on his phone; those videos being filmed in Walmart locations in Natchez, Mississippi and Pineville, Louisiana.

An arrest warrant was obtained, and Fisk was taken into custody by the Natchez Police Department without incident.

He is being charged with two counts of video voyeurism.

The matter remains under investigation.

