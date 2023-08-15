Advertise With Us
Mobile County commissioners awards contract for Dauphin Island Causeway Restoration Project

By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile County leaders are one step closer to starting efforts to stabilize the shoreline along the bay side of the Dauphin Island Causeway and enhance wetland and coastal habitat.

Mobile County Commissioners on Monday approved a contract to start construction on the Dauphin Island Causeway Restoration Project.

The contract was awarded to Carter Contracting Services Inc., which will install rock breakwaters next to the Dauphin Island Causeway.

Construction is set to begin this fall and end by the summer of 2024.

Leaders said the project should not have a huge impact on traffic. Warning signs will be placed near State Route 193 where construction will take place.

