Mobile County prosecutors get 3 quick convictions in first week of new trial term

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Prosecutors got three quick convictions during the first week of the new trial term, following the summer break.

A drug trafficking trial for Ralph Darnell Barnes lasted less than a day. A Mobile County Circuit Court jury found the 43-year-old Grand Bay man guilty Monday on four counts related to fentanyl trafficking.

Samuel Bruce Nichols was set to go on trial for murder in the 2020 death of Randal Taylor. But he cut a deal with prosecutors, pleading guilty to manslaughter. Sentencing for the 65-year-old Eight Mile man is set for Sept. 26.

Barron Morris, whose murder case was scheduled as a backup, pleaded guilty to the offense on Monday. A judge sentenced him to 20 years in prison.

Two other murder trials are still ongoing. Alexis Gertrude Young, 40, of Mobile, faces a capital murder charge. She stands accused of shooting into an apartment and killing Aaron Williams, a man she previously had a relationship with.

And Anthony Orr, 52, of Semmes, is charged in the 2020 shooting death of Eldred Hall during Mardi Gras.

The other trial is a rape case. A grand jury in 2020 indicted the defendant in that case, Jeffrey Lewis Stanley, 27, of Mobile. A jury has been selected, and prosecutors began calling witnesses on Tuesday.

