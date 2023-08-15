Advertise With Us
Mobile PD: 6-year-old boy shot at Summer Place Apartments

By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department said a 6-year-old boy was shot this morning at an apartment complex on Azalea Road.

Police said officers responded to Summer Place Apartments at 557 Azalea Road at at about 6:15 a.m. Police said the boy received multiple gunshot wounds.

The boy has been transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition undergoing surgery, police said.

The MPD said this is an ongoing investigation.

