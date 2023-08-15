Advertise With Us
More dreadful heat in the forecast

By Michael White
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:46 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s another humid morning on the Gulf Coast, and more dreadful heat is in our afternoon forecast. Temps will climb to 100 this afternoon with “feels like” temps around 110 degrees. A much appreciated front is headed this way and will increase our rain/storm coverage this afternoon and evening.

There is 60% rain coverage expected, and this will be VERY good news for our lawns. Keep in mind that we will see some of the storms coming through be on the strong side with gusty winds, heavy rain, and lightning. When thunder roars, head indoors! Less humid air will push in behind this front and we will start off tomorrow morning in the low 70s.

In the Tropics, we are still watching two waves in the eastern Atlantic tracking West. Odds of development are low for now. We’ll be watching closely.

