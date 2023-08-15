Okaloosa County SO arrests 3 teens in connection with vape store robbery

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested three teenagers accused of an armed robbery at a vape shop.

According to authorities, Jayden Brooks and Jaiden Grant, both age 15, entered the Watercloud Vapes on Mary Esther Boulevard around 4:20 p.m. Monday and asked an employee to see some products in the back of the store.

When the victim turned around, Brooks allegedly put the gun to the victim’s head and demanded cash, then got angry when the victim said he didn’t have any cash, deputies said. Brooks searched the victim’s pockets, threatened to “blow off his head” and pulled the slide back on the gun, according to investigators.

Grant then filled a box with $3,000 worth of various vape products and the two teens ran out of the store and got into a car driven by 18-year-old Chase Davis, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspects were located and a Glock-style handgun and gun were recovered from a home in Crestview, Fla.

All three teens face charges of armed robbery and grand theft. Additional charges are pending, OCSO said.

