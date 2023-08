Recipe: Buttermilk Chicken Tenders

Barnyard Buffet show us their fresh chicken breast tenderloins brined overnight in buttermilk and seasoning salt.

INGREDIENTS:

Fresh Chicken Breast Tenderloins

Buttermilk

Seasoning Salt

Chicken Breader

STEPS:

Rinse Chicken

Place in container with season salt & buttermilk.

Brine overnight.

Remove meat from brine and batter.

Fry in deep fryer for 6 minutes.

BUSINESS INFORMATION:

Barnyard Buffet

1020 Saraland Blvd S

Saraland, AL 36571

www.barnyardbuffet.com

Hours:

Monday-Thursday 11-7

Friday 11-7:30

Saturday 8-7:30

