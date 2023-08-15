Some slight relief settling in briefly

(WALA) - At last, some relief. A front moving through this afternoon and evening brought a few storms. Some of the storms brought heavy rain briefly.

Behind that front is a drier (and very slightly cooler) air mass. So, we’ll get a small break from the heat wave the next couple of days.

Highs on Wednesday and Thursday will still be in the mid-90s, but the humidity will be much lower and the heat index values will (only) be in the upper 90s. Hey, it’s something.

Unfortunately, even this small relief won’t last. By Friday, temperatures are back in the upper 90s and heat index values will return to the oppressive levels we’ve grown accustomed to.

The heat wave will continue for the weekend and beyond.

Tropics: We’re tracking two systems in the deep tropical Atlantic. No worries, the development risk is low, and they are way out.

