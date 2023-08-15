Upcoming shows at the Mobile Civic Center and Saenger Theatre
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Ryan Foster from ASM Global joined us on Studio10 with a look at what’s coming up at the Mobile Civic Center and Saenger Theatre.
MOBILE CIVIC CENTER
85 South Show – September 9
Brick Convention – September 9 & 10
The Port City Blues Festival – October 14
Bert Kreischer – October 15
Cirque Dreams Holidaze – November 18
SAENGER THEATRE
Summer Classic Movie Series continues until 8/27 – Bridget Jones, Pirates of The Caribbean, Breakfast Club and Smokey & The Bandit
August 18- Ryan Adams & The Cardinals
August 19 - Desi Banks
September 1 - Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening
*NEW* September 28 – The Fighters: Tales From The Cage
*NEW* October 7 - Ashley McBryde
*NEW* October 22 – RuPaul’s Drag Race – Night Of The Living Drag
*NEW* March 6 – Foreigner
*NEW* May 30 – Glenn Miller Orchestra
https://www.asmglobalmobile.com/
Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.