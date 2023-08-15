Advertise With Us
Upcoming shows at the Mobile Civic Center and Saenger Theatre

By Joe Emer
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Ryan Foster from ASM Global joined us on Studio10 with a look at what’s coming up at the Mobile Civic Center and Saenger Theatre.

MOBILE CIVIC CENTER

85 South Show – September 9

Brick Convention – September 9 & 10

The Port City Blues Festival – October 14

Bert Kreischer – October 15

Cirque Dreams Holidaze – November 18

SAENGER THEATRE

Summer Classic Movie Series continues until 8/27 – Bridget Jones, Pirates of The Caribbean, Breakfast Club and Smokey & The Bandit

August 18- Ryan Adams & The Cardinals

August 19 - Desi Banks

September 1 - Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening

*NEW* September 28 – The Fighters: Tales From The Cage

*NEW* October 7 - Ashley McBryde

*NEW* October 22 – RuPaul’s Drag Race – Night Of The Living Drag

*NEW* March 6 – Foreigner

*NEW* May 30 – Glenn Miller Orchestra

https://www.asmglobalmobile.com/

