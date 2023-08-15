Advertise With Us
Vigor high school principal resigns, accused of mismanaging $100k

A lengthy financial audit determined there was mismanagement of school funds.
By Ariel Mallory
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - After months of mystery, FOX10 News has learned why Vigor High School Principal Gerald Cunningham was placed on administrative leave.

Cunningham was placed on leave back in March.

According to the Mobile County Public School System, a lengthy financial audit determined there was mismanagement of school funds at Vigor.

Cunningham suddenly stepped down last week.

Interim principal at Vigor High School named

MCPSS Spokesperson Rena Phillips sent this statement late Monday afternoon,

Phillips says a personnel hearing was set last Wednesday to address these allegations.

Phillips says instead Cunningham retired.

According to District 3 School Board Member Dr. Reginald Crenshaw Cunningham didn’t retire, he resigned.

The school system also says financial troubles at Vigor have been going on for years.

Phillips says Vigor has been on receivership status since January of 2021.

FOX10 News has put in a formal request to the school system to see those financial documents.

We’ve also reached out to Cunningham’s lawyer for a comment.

