Advertise With Us
Hire One

Voting rights in focus as 2024 nears

By Peter Zampa
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - With the 2024 Election effectively underway there is a spotlight on voting rights in the U.S. After historic turnout in 2020, many conservative states passed laws in the name of safe and secure elections. Some voting rights advocates say the laws passed in those states will disenfranchise voters moving forward. Some Senate Democrats are pushing for federal standards to avoid that.

“We’ve got to make sure that every eligible citizen has access to the franchise,” said Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA).

Warnock recently joined his Democratic colleagues to reintroduce the Freedom to Vote Act, a wide-ranging bill that would institute federal standards for carrying out elections. It previously stalled in the Senate.

“What I want to make sure is that we have a floor that gets working people, for example, access to the vote,” said Warnock.

Democrats say the legislation would increase access to early and mail-in voting, secure voting systems, add election workers, crack down on political action committees, prohibit partisan gerrymandering, and more. Warnock introduced a separate piece of legislation specifically aiming to protect local election officials, the Preventing Election Subversion Act.

“It will ensure that partisan actors at the state level can’t simply swoop in and take over local boards of elections,” said Warnock.

The spate of Republican-led state laws passed after 2020, when Donald Trump led a crusade with unfounded claims of rampant voter fraud. Democrats like Warnock argue marginalized groups are penalized by many of these conservative laws. Some of the laws include instituting strict ID requirements, curbing access to early or mail in voting, purging voter rolls, and more.

“It improves public confidence in election results and therefore is an incentive for people to go vote,” said Hans von Spakovsky, a senior legal fellow at the conservative Heritage Foundation.

He argues Congress should assist states with the carrying out of elections, but national standards infringe on states’ rights. He also believes the Freedom to Vote Act does nothing to improve election integrity.

“If they want to basically micromanage the way states are running elections, that is not a good thing,” said von Spakovsky.

With a split-majority Congress, the Freedom to Vote Act faces even more of an uphill battle than when it was introduced in the last Congress.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 1 injured in Semmes shooting
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Semmes; suspect in custody
Mobile County public school teacher behind bars after allegedly shooting into a vehicle with...
Mobile County Public School teacher behind bars after allegedly shooting into a vehicle with 4 people inside
22-year-old Curtellius James, suspect in deadly Semmes shooting
MCSO identifies both victim and suspect in deadly shooting in Semmes
Alex Crow
MCSO releases letter allegedly written by former priest Alex Crow to 18-year-old woman
Milton Farris
Woman dead, suspect in custody after standoff on Wagner Street in Mobile

Latest News

This image provided by Denver Police Department shows police body-worn camera video footage of...
Denver police officer fatally shot a man she thought held a knife. It was a marker
Prichard waterboard calls most of lawsuit is scandalous
Prichard waterboard calls most of lawsuit is scandalous
A TV screen shows a file image of American soldier Travis King during a news program at the...
North Korea says US soldier bolted into North after being disillusioned at American society
City of Foley breaks ground on campus that will house over 600 seasonal workers
City of Foley breaks ground on campus that will house over 600 seasonal workers
FILE - Jayden Long starts the generator behind his Kaibeto home on the Navajo Reservation in...
US launches program to provide electricity to more Native American homes