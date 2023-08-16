Advertise With Us
Case of human West Nile virus confirmed in Mobile County

By WALA Staff
Updated: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A case of human West Nile virus has been confirmed in Mobile County.

According the Mobile County Health Department, it’s the first human case reported in the county this year.

Human West Nile virus is a form of mosquito-borne encephalitis. Humans with West Nile virus and other mosquito-borne diseases often have symptoms of high fever, severe headache, nausea, stiff neck, confusion and muscle weakness. In some cases, paralysis, disorientation and seizures that are severe enough to require medical attention can occur.

Health officials say the risk of encephalitis spread by mosquitoes is highest from August through the first freeze in the fall.

Experts say to reduce the risk of West Nile virus, be sure to drain standing water from yards, keep mosquito repellant on hand and cover windows or doors to keep mosquitoes out of your home.

