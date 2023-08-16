Child abuse prevention expert weighs in on allegations against local priest

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A child abuse prevention expert weighed in on recent allegations against a local priest.

The Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch said Alex Crow had a pattern of grooming girls at a local high school, before he fled to Italy with one of them.

So, what is grooming?

Andy Wynne, Executive Director of the Child Advocacy Center said, “It really begins by building trust with the kid and a lot of times it’s people who you would like around your child and it’s things that good people do with children every day. Are kind to them, engage with them, do things with them. But, when we’re talking about grooming in the context of today, with sexual abuse, we’re really talking about it leading to something that’s really bad.”

Wynne said grooming typically happens by someone a kid trusts.

“Probably 10% of kids are going to experience some type of grooming or sexual contact by someone-teacher, counselor, coach-whatever within the school system, in their lifetime,” said Wynne.

Wynne said, while grooming in itself isn’t a crime, it leads to one.

He said there are things to look out for. Specifically, a big change in a kid’s behavior.

“Is someone beginning to isolate this child, wanting to do more and more things with them by themselves? Is the child becoming enamored with this person?” said Wynne.

Wynne added, if you think you’re being groomed, tell a parent, friend or adult you know you can trust.

Also, report it to police.

