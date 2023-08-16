City of Mobile animal shelter offering incentives to foster large dogs

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Mobile Animal Services is offering incentives to those who foster large dogs.

The department is partnering with the nonprofit Friends of Mobile Animal Shelter for the program.

The new program will help find temporary homes for large dogs by offering $200 to qualified participants who can successfully foster a dog for 30 days or longer. The city will also provide training support, supplies and cover any necessary veterinary care.

Anyone interested in the program can click here for information.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.