Advertise With Us
Hire One

City of Mobile animal shelter offering incentives to foster large dogs

By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Mobile Animal Services is offering incentives to those who foster large dogs.

The department is partnering with the nonprofit Friends of Mobile Animal Shelter for the program.

The new program will help find temporary homes for large dogs by offering $200 to qualified participants who can successfully foster a dog for 30 days or longer. The city will also provide training support, supplies and cover any necessary veterinary care.

Anyone interested in the program can click here for information.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 1 injured in Semmes shooting
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Semmes; suspect in custody
Mobile County public school teacher behind bars after allegedly shooting into a vehicle with...
Mobile County Public School teacher behind bars after allegedly shooting into a vehicle with 4 people inside
6-year-old boy shot at Summer Place Apartments
Mobile PD: 6-year-old boy shot at Summer Place Apartments
Alex Crow
MCSO releases letter allegedly written by former priest Alex Crow to 18-year-old woman
22-year-old Curtellius James, suspect in deadly Semmes shooting
MCSO identifies both victim and suspect in deadly shooting in Semmes

Latest News

Animal services holding '30 days dogs'
Animal services holding '30 days dogs'
Fairhope to remove iconic clock
Fairhope to remove iconic clock
Deputy Chief Jester says one firefighter was checked out by EMS but was able to go right back...
Pensacola FD: Southern Recycling fire 100% extinguished
Students at St. Pius X Catholic School return to the classroom
Students at St. Pius X Catholic School return to the classroom