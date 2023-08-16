Congressman Jerry Carl backs remapping plan proposed by state legislature

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Alabama Congressman Jerry Carl made a stop in the Port City Wednesday.

He was in town addressing business leaders about his work in Alabama and along the Gulf Coast.

One of the things Congressman Carl weighed in on is the redrawing of Alabama’s congressional map. The map has been in limbo since June.

Congressman Carl is backing the map approved by the state legislature last month. The redraw could impact his area, District 1, which could cause him him to lose Washington and Monroe counties on the North side but gain most of Covington County on the East side.

“I think our state leaders did a great job of redrawing it,” said Congressman Carl.

In 2022, a federal court ruled Alabama violated the Voting Rights Act, ordering lawmakers to create a second district that was majority Black or ‘something quite close to it’.

The map Republicans in the legislature approved had a district with a black population of about 40 percent.

Plaintiffs now argue the new map defies the Supreme Court order. In fact, they’re asking the judges to reject it and have an outside expert draw the boundaries that will allow the Black population to elect a second member of Congress.

Still, Congressman Carl thinks the new map meets the guidelines set forth by the court.

“I think the ruling came down as a leaning Black district, and I think it’s trying to be determined as a majority Black district and that’s not the way it is so we have a difference of opinion on that. I think when you start using race in any form to determine anything, is wrong,” said Congressman Carl.

Several black elected officials in Alabama filed in a friend-of-the-court-brief on Sunday. It argues that a Congressional District with Mobile and Baldwin counties intact gives too much influence to Baldwin voters at Mobile’s expense. They argue Mobile has deeper historical ties with the Black Belt than neighboring Baldwin.

Black democrats in the legislature favor a proposal combining Mobile and Northern Mobile County with the Black Belt region and Montgomery to form the second majority Black District.

The rest of Mobile and Baldwin County would be put into a district that stretches across the state.

The court is accepting written filings until Saturday so a ruling is expected soon. Alabama will need the finalized map in time for the election next year.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.