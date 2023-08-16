Crazy pickaxe confrontation at Tillman’s Corner Wal-Mart

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Brand new video of a crazy confrontation outside the Tillman’s Corner Wal-Mart showed one man brandishing a pickax and another with a gun.

It happened Saturday afternoon. Mobile Police said they got a call about shots being fired, but when officers got there, the men involved were long gone.

Video showed one man busting out the rear window of another man’s SUV. The other man fired one shot.

The woman who took the video told FOX10 News prior to hitting record, the driver of the white SUV first busted out the back window of the green SUV.

It’s unclear what the argument was about and if anyone got hurt.

