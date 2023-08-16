Advertise With Us
Drier air brings temporary relief from oppressive heat

By Jason Smith
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(WALA) - Drier, less humid air is in place across the Gulf Coast, giving us some much needed relief from the heat wave.

Overnight temperatures will drop off into the lower 70s. So when we wake up on Thursday morning, it will be quite pleasant.

Highs on Thursday afternoon will heat up into the mid-90s, but the humidity will still be low and the heat index values will (only) be in the upper 90s. Hey, it’s something.

Unfortunately, even this small relief won’t last. By Friday, temps are back in the upper 90s and heat index values will return to the oppressive levels we’ve grown accustomed too.

The heat wave will continue for the weekend and beyond.

Tropics: We’re tracking two systems in the deep tropical Atlantic. Of more immediate concern is the possibility of a tropical wave tracking east to west across the Gulf in a few days. Significant development risk is low, and it would most likely be headed towards Texas, but we’ll keep an eye on it.

