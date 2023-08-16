Advertise With Us
Hire One

FBI warning on beta testing apps

By Lenise Ligon
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The FBI is warning mobile device users about a new cybercrime tactic targeting victims through mobile app beta testing platforms.

That’s 307 million people, according to Zippia, which reports about 85-percent of Americans use a smartphone.

That’s a lot targets -- for cyber criminals.

In a public service announcement, the agency say are embedding malicious code inside apps distributed on mobile beta testing sites. Beta sites allow developers to release early versions of apps for public testing. They’re ready to use just not perfect.

Once downloaded these infected apps can steal personal and financial information or even take over a victim’s device.

The criminals use phishing and romance scams to convince victims to download the malicious apps, often posing as cryptocurrency trading platforms promising big returns. The apps seem legitimate but once entered, account details are stolen.

The FBI says the apps drain device batteries quickly, slow phones down, and install other rogue programs unnoticed. They advise scrutinizing developer names, reviews, and requested permissions before downloading any app.

Signs of a malicious app include poor spelling, vague descriptions, a high number of downloads but few reviews, and pop-ups resembling ads or warnings. The FBI recommends not opening suspicious links or attachments, even from known contacts, as cyber criminals spoof addresses.

Anyone believing they downloaded one of these fraudulent apps should delete it and run an anti-virus scans.

Law enforcement says cybercriminal tactics are constantly evolving and even trusted apps should be installed with caution after thorough vetting. The FBI requests victims report fraudulent, suspicious or criminal activity to the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 1 injured in Semmes shooting
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Semmes; suspect in custody
Mobile County public school teacher behind bars after allegedly shooting into a vehicle with...
Mobile County Public School teacher behind bars after allegedly shooting into a vehicle with 4 people inside
22-year-old Curtellius James, suspect in deadly Semmes shooting
MCSO identifies both victim and suspect in deadly shooting in Semmes
Alex Crow
MCSO releases letter allegedly written by former priest Alex Crow to 18-year-old woman
6-year-old boy shot at Summer Place Apartments
Mobile PD: 6-year-old boy shot at Summer Place Apartments

Latest News

Mobile police chief says shooting involving 6-year-old boy was targeted
Mobile police chief says shooting involving 6-year-old boy was targeted
Child advocacy director speaks on child grooming
Child advocacy director speaks on child grooming
Mobile police chief says shooting involving 6-year-old boy was targeted
Mobile police chief says shooting involving 6-year-old boy was targeted
Big fire near Bayou Chico
Pensacola Fire responds to Southern Recycling fire
Alex Crow
Child abuse prevention expert weighs in on allegations against local priest