Fourth teen arrested in rash of weekend car thefts in Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Fairhope Police have arrested a fourth teen they said was involved with the theft of at least 11 vehicles over the weekend. This latest arrest came Tuesday, August 15, 2023 which investigators said resulted in the recovery of a handgun reported stolen from one of the vehicles.

Police said a total of nearly 20 vehicles were broken into. Not only were items taken, including two handguns, but 11 of them were stolen and taken for what police described as joyrides.

Fairhope Police arrest four teens they said are responsible for nearly 20 vehicle thefts in nine neighborhoods over weekend (Hal Scheurich)

This type of crime is nothing new, with the thieves searching out easy targets. In these cases, Fairhope Police said every car was unlocked and most had the keys inside. Police began investigating when they got reports of two cars stolen Saturday night, August 12, 2023. Then, Sunday evening there were two more thefts. This time Police got a break when they spotted one of the stolen vehicles. When they stopped the car, two teens got out and ran.

“Through dash-cam video and video from the neighborhood…you know, a lot of residents had video that they were willing to share with us…we were able to identify one that night who we suspected it was and then the next morning, with the same video, we were able to identify a second one,” said Lt. Shane Nolte with Fairhope Police.

By Monday morning, nearly 20 incidents of car thefts or break-ins had come in from nine different neighborhoods. Sunglasses, keys, money and even two handguns were reported stolen.

The two juveniles identified from the video and a third accomplice were arrested Monday. Police took a fourth into custody Tuesday. Investigators said the 17-year-old was in possession of a second stolen gun. Police aren’t sure if the motive was to go joyriding or to steal items left in cars.

“That part, I’m not sure about but they were obviously doing both. They was joyriding some. They were breaking into cars,” Nolte said. “I say, ‘breaking into.’ All of them were unlocked and obviously, they would find keys in the unlocked vehicles and get rid of the one they were driving and start a new one.”

Those arrested are ages 14, 16 and two 17-year-olds, all from Fairhope. They each face very serious felony theft charges and will go through the juvenile court system. Police said none of them have any prior arrest history.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.