Highs in the lower to middle 90s

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We started off feeling better this morning, with drier air moving into the Gulf Coast. This dropped dew points and had it feeling a little more refreshing today (in comparison to the past few weeks). Daytime highs will still be on the warmer side, with temps maxing out in the lower-to-mid 90s. Skies will stay dry, with a mix of sun and clouds.

Heading into tomorrow, we will continue to see lower humidity for one last day. Daytime highs will be similar, in the mid-90s with sunny skies.

Heading towards the weekend, heat and humidity returns. Daytime highs will get closer to the triple digits, with muggy conditions.

Rip current risks remain low for the next 3 days.

Tracking the tropics, there are three areas we are monitoring. In the central Atlantic, chances are moderate for development over the next 7 days, but these chances will likely increase over the next few days. We are watching another area in the Gulf. Chances are low for development over the next 7 days but will have to watch and see. We will continue to monitor and keep you updated but be careful with what you see on social media. Make sure all of your tropical information is from verified sources.

