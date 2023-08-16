Advertise With Us
Hyundai to announce major expansion in Montgomery on Wednesday

Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama
Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - State and city officials will be in the Capital City for HMMA leaders to announce a multi-million dollar investment into the Montgomery plant.

HMMA is investing millions of dollars to enhance the production of its popular sport utility vehicle, the Santa Fe.

WSFA will have live coverage of the event on our website and app at 2 p.m.

