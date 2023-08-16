Jury finds Mobile man not guilty of rape

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A jury on Tuesday deliberated for about 10 minutes before finding a man not guilty of rape.

A grand jury indicted Jeffrey Lewis Stanley, 27, of Mobile, toward the end of 2020 based on accusations that he sexually assaulted a woman at her sister’s apartment in 2018.

“It really was, you know, kind of a he-said, she-said case. … I don’t know that I’ve ever had a jury come back that fast, either way,” defense attorney Richard Shields said.

Shields said he had an opportunity to get feedback from jurors after the verdict late Tuesday afternoon.

“They believed him and not her,” he said.

The case was among a number of trials involving Class A felonies that kicked off this week.

Stanley and his accuser gave jurors dramatically different accounts of what happened. The woman, who had moved to Mobile a few weeks earlier, testified that Stanley came over and that at a certain point, she became tired and laid down on her sister’s bed. She said Stanley then forced himself on her.

Stanley testified that he met the woman through his uncle, who was a friend of the woman’s sister. He said she invited him over and that they had consensual sex.

Shields said a key piece of evidence was phone records indicating a brief call between the two shortly after the alleged rape. Stanley testified that the woman asked him to call her and that he dialed her number to make sure she had it in her phone.

Shields said he asked jurors what rapist and victim would exchange phone numbers after a supposed attack.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.