MCSO arrests man on child pornography charges

Garrett Dixon
Garrett Dixon(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MCSO said they have arrested a man on five counts on child pornography charges.

Officials said they started investigating Garrett Dixon, 22, after receiving a complaint that he was disseminating child sex abuse material to an unknown person.

On Wednesday, Aug 16, authorities said they executed a search warrant on Dixon and recovered images and videos that he had sent.

Dixon was taken into custody and charged with five counts of dissemination of child pornography, according to the jail log.

