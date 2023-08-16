Metro Jail inmate passes away at hospital

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Metro Jail inmate has died after being taken to the hospital Tuesday evening, according to officials.

Investigators said they believe the inmate died from natural causes and they do not suspect foul play.

MCSO said Major Crimes is investigating and more information will be released at a later time.

This is the fourth inmate in less than two months that has passed away.

