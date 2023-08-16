Advertise With Us
Hire One

Metro Jail inmate passes away at hospital

(WALA)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Metro Jail inmate has died after being taken to the hospital Tuesday evening, according to officials.

Investigators said they believe the inmate died from natural causes and they do not suspect foul play.

MCSO said Major Crimes is investigating and more information will be released at a later time.

This is the fourth inmate in less than two months that has passed away.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 1 injured in Semmes shooting
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Semmes; suspect in custody
Mobile County public school teacher behind bars after allegedly shooting into a vehicle with...
Mobile County Public School teacher behind bars after allegedly shooting into a vehicle with 4 people inside
6-year-old boy shot at Summer Place Apartments
Mobile PD: 6-year-old boy shot at Summer Place Apartments
Alex Crow
MCSO releases letter allegedly written by former priest Alex Crow to 18-year-old woman
22-year-old Curtellius James, suspect in deadly Semmes shooting
MCSO identifies both victim and suspect in deadly shooting in Semmes

Latest News

Fairhope Police arrest four teens they said are responsible for nearly 20 vehicle thefts in...
Fourth teen arrested in rash of weekend car thefts in Fairhope
Jerry Carl in Mobile addressing business leaders
Congressman Jerry Carl backs remapping plan proposed by state legislature
Fugitive Files: Jerrod Henderson
Fugitive Files: Jerrod Henderson
Jerry Carl in Mobile addressing business leaders
Jerry Carl in Mobile addressing business leaders