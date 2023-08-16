Mobile police chief says shooting involving 6-year-old boy was targeted

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An urgent search is underway for the person who shot a little boy Tuesday morning.

The 6-year-old was hit three times inside an Azalea Road apartment, and he’s in critical condition now.

Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine says whoever shot into that apartment knows the little boy’s family.

Chief Prine says the boy was not the intended target, but it seems someone in that apartment was.

The child’s mother Nellisa Franks says the child had surgery early.

“Cause my baby got three shots and I don’t know if my child gone make it,” Franks said.

Mobile Police called out to Summer Place Apartments on Azalea Road around six o’clock this morning.

An apartment shot up the child the only victim rushed to the hospital.

Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine says the shooter knows the victim’s family.

“We do not believe this is a random act of violence we believe both the victim’s family and the perpetrators involved in this shooting are known to each other,” Chief Prine said.

The chief believes the child was not the intended target but someone in the family was.

The boy’s aunt Mary Belvins says whoever did this need to come forward.

“This violence needs to stop. My family is targeted. I feel like my family is targeted and a six year old child has been shot in the stomach with an A-K switch and in the leg. So it’s tragedy all over again for me.”

The chief says detectives are following up on multiple leads.

He has a message tonight for the person responsible.

“On behalf of the six year old child, we’re coming after you. You know, I’m sick and tired of our children in our community, being victimized by other people’s problems and lack of resolution skills,” Chief Prine said. “And so what I can tell you is that all those this investigation very fluid, we are going to determine who was responsible for this shooting, and they will be brought to justice.”

“The person that did this need to come out! we don’t need no more violence!”

The chief says they have recovered some of the weapons.

If you know anything about this shooting call MPD.

