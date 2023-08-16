MPD arrests man for allegedly shooting victim

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they arrested a man for shooting a victim after an altercation.

Police said they responded to Morgan Street at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug 15 after receiving reports of an assault.

Officers discovered an altercation escalated to where the suspect shot the victim and the victim drove to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury, according to authorities.

Lamont Purdue, 28, was arrested as the suspect and charged with first degree assault, according to the jail log.

