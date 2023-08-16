MPD releases name of victim of fatal single-car crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department on Wednesday released the name of the victim of a fiery fatal wreck that happened early Sunday.

Police said 19-year-old Hannah Mumme was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Officers responded to the crash around 12:48 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Leroy Stevens Road, just south of Jeff Hamilton Road Extension.

According to MPD, the preliminary investigation indicated that the driver was traveling north on Leroy Stevens Road when the vehicle left the roadway. Prior to becoming engulfed in flames, the vehicle struck several objects, resulting in Mumme’s death, authorities said.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.