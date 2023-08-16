Advertise With Us
Hire One

MPD releases name of victim of fatal single-car crash

(MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department on Wednesday released the name of the victim of a fiery fatal wreck that happened early Sunday.

Police said 19-year-old Hannah Mumme was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Officers responded to the crash around 12:48 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Leroy Stevens Road, just south of Jeff Hamilton Road Extension.

According to MPD, the preliminary investigation indicated that the driver was traveling north on Leroy Stevens Road when the vehicle left the roadway. Prior to becoming engulfed in flames, the vehicle struck several objects, resulting in Mumme’s death, authorities said.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 1 injured in Semmes shooting
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Semmes; suspect in custody
Mobile County public school teacher behind bars after allegedly shooting into a vehicle with...
Mobile County Public School teacher behind bars after allegedly shooting into a vehicle with 4 people inside
6-year-old boy shot at Summer Place Apartments
Mobile PD: 6-year-old boy shot at Summer Place Apartments
Alex Crow
MCSO releases letter allegedly written by former priest Alex Crow to 18-year-old woman
22-year-old Curtellius James, suspect in deadly Semmes shooting
MCSO identifies both victim and suspect in deadly shooting in Semmes

Latest News

Fugitive Files: Jerrod Henderson
Fugitive Files: Jerrod Henderson
Jerry Carl in Mobile addressing business leaders
Jerry Carl in Mobile addressing business leaders
Tom Tyler named Baldwin EMA director
Tom Tyler named Baldwin EMA director
Prichard water rates will rise regardless of how debt crisis plays out, utility says
Prichard water rates will rise regardless of how debt crisis plays out, utility says
Renovations coming to Bienvielle Square
Renovations coming to Bienvielle Square