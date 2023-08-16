Advertise With Us
Hire One

Mr. McTikTok promotes the ‘Stick by Teachers’ program

By Joe Emer
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Social media sensation Mr. McTikTok joined us on Studio10 to promote the “Stick by Teachers” campaign to help more than 80 teachers.

The campaign is sponsored by Band-Aid® brand and DonorsChoose to talk about why it’s essential to have a first-aid kit in a classroom.

About Kevin McClintock:

History Teacher and TikTok Influencer known as Mr. McTikTok says “I’m a Tiktok, Instagram, YouTube influencer (Teacher) living life and loving it. I always have a good time, and live, laugh, love! My goal is to connect with you and make you laugh with me. Being an influencer means I get to showcase my love of teaching the connections I have with my students and the silly relationship I have with my wife through traveling and all kinds of shenanigans. (Kind of a goofy teacher and couples content mix channel).”

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 1 injured in Semmes shooting
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Semmes; suspect in custody
Mobile County public school teacher behind bars after allegedly shooting into a vehicle with...
Mobile County Public School teacher behind bars after allegedly shooting into a vehicle with 4 people inside
6-year-old boy shot at Summer Place Apartments
Mobile PD: 6-year-old boy shot at Summer Place Apartments
Alex Crow
MCSO releases letter allegedly written by former priest Alex Crow to 18-year-old woman
22-year-old Curtellius James, suspect in deadly Semmes shooting
MCSO identifies both victim and suspect in deadly shooting in Semmes

Latest News

Technology you can use to simplify your life at home
Technology you can use to simplify your life at home
Celebrate Romance Awareness Month with Melting Pot
Celebrate Romance Awareness Month with Melting Pot
AARP: New Medicare Scams
AARP: New Medicare Scams
Talking with Marcus Spears - Former NFL star and current Chief Fry Officer for Louisiana Fish...
Talking with Marcus Spears - Former NFL star and current Chief Fry Officer for Louisiana Fish Fry products