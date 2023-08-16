Mr. McTikTok promotes the ‘Stick by Teachers’ program

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Social media sensation Mr. McTikTok joined us on Studio10 to promote the “Stick by Teachers” campaign to help more than 80 teachers.

The campaign is sponsored by Band-Aid® brand and DonorsChoose to talk about why it’s essential to have a first-aid kit in a classroom.

About Kevin McClintock:

History Teacher and TikTok Influencer known as Mr. McTikTok says “I’m a Tiktok, Instagram, YouTube influencer (Teacher) living life and loving it. I always have a good time, and live, laugh, love! My goal is to connect with you and make you laugh with me. Being an influencer means I get to showcase my love of teaching the connections I have with my students and the silly relationship I have with my wife through traveling and all kinds of shenanigans. (Kind of a goofy teacher and couples content mix channel).”

