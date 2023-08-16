Officer shoots, kills dog during search of home; 2 people arrested

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile police officer shot and killed a dog that bit him early Wednesday morning while executing a search warrant that resulted in two arrests, authorities said.

According to the Mobile Police Department, SWAT officers executed the search warrant in the 900 block of Cloverdale Drive around 5:10 a.m. When officers enter the home, a pit bull charged at one of the officers and bit him, police said. That officer then shot the dog and was taken to the hospital for treatment, authorities said.

MPD said the search of the residence turned up 14.6 grams of methamphetamine and related paraphernalia.

Officers arrested 40-year-old Alexander Maynard and 36-year-old Samantha Cole, both of Mobile. Both are charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both have bond hearings scheduled for Friday, according to jail records.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.