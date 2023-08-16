Online auction to benefit Eastern Shore Art Center

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The fourth annual Art Squared online art auction is underway. The exhibit and online auction bidding closes at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1.

Twenty-four artists are participating in the event. All proceeds benefit the Eastern Shore Art Center in Fairhope.

Adrienne Clow and Reanna Watson with the Eastern Shore Art Center sat down with FOX10′s Lenise Ligon to discuss the event.

