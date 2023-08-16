Advertise With Us
Pass Christian man arrested for involvement in January 6, U.S. Capitol Riots

The FBI says James Allen Knowles was inside the Capitol with the crowd that stormed the building.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Pass Christian man was arrested Tuesday on federal charges related to the U.S. Capitol Riots that happened on January 6, 2021.

The FBI says James Allen Knowles, of Pass Christian, was inside the Capitol with the crowd that stormed the building.

He faces four charges:

  • Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds
  • Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds
  • Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building or grounds
  • Parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building

Other photos in the court documents include images of Knowles earlier that day at the Save America Rally, where former President Donald Trump challenged protestors to stop the U.S. Senate from certifying the 2020 election.

The FBI says James Allen Knowles was inside the Capitol with the crowd that stormed the building.(WLOX)

In making its case against Knowles, the FBI says it tracked his cell phone to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6th, including making calls to the offices of Mississippi’s U.S. Senators Cindy Hyde-Smith and Roger Wicker.

Knowles posted a $25,000 bond today and is due back in federal court in Gulfport on Thursday.

