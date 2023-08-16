Pensacola FD: Southern Recycling fire 100% extinguished

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) -It was a long night for the Pensacola Fire Department. Crews were called to a 2-alarm fire at Southern Recycling on Myrick Street. This video from about three miles away shows heavy smoke visible throughout the night Deputy Fire Chief Brock Jester says around 12,000 square feet were burned. He says firefighters were very familiar with the property.

“They allow us to come and train with our equipment prior too, so we were familiar with this facility and realized that if this was within the recycled cars we were going to be here for a while,” said Jester.

Five engines and a ladder truck responded just before 8:30 Tuesday night. A battalion chief and command staff soon followed. Deputy Chief Jester says crews spent the next several hours fighting the fire. But it was hard because of access to the property and the storms.

“The fire hydrant is about 2,200 feet from the area that was on fire, so we didn’t have a whole lot of water supply and our fire boat was unable to get up into the bayou, they had zero visibility,” said Jester. “Our intent was to use them as a water supply from the bayou itself.”

Once the storm was over, firefighters were finally able to use the ladder truck and the fire boat to get more water. Southern Recycling was able to help pull the cars apart so crews could attack the fire directly. Firefighters spent 12 hours fighting the fire before being relieved Wednesday morning.

“Everybody did really well last night We were able to rehab our firefighters fairly quickly and keep everybody at work,” added Jester.

Deputy Chief Jester says one firefighter was checked out by EMS but was able to go right back to work. Crews were finally able to completely extinguish the fire and leave the area around 11:00 Wednesday morning.

“Everybody understood that they weren’t going to be able to put it out quickly and everybody just worked tirelessly throughout the night to get this thing taken care of,” said Jester.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection says they are coordinating with the facility on cleanup efforts, as well as assessing the integrity of petroleum storage tanks and other hazardous wastes at the facility.

DEP investigators confirmed that none of the fuel and used oil tanks appeared to be impacted by the fire. The tanks will be fully inspected once the property is safe to enter.

Within the next 60 days, DEP says a site assessment will start to see if there is any contamination on-site and establish any necessary remediation. DEP says they are also coordinating with U.S. Coast Guard Sector Mobile to monitor impacts to Bayou Chico.

