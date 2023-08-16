Pensacola Fire responds to Southern Recycling fire

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Pensacola Fire crews said they responded to a fire at Southern Recycling off of Myrick Street.

Officials said they received the call at 8:21 p.m. and Engines one, two, three, five and ladder 11 are on scene.

PFD said the fire boat also responded.

Authorities said there are no injuries.

FOX10 is on the scene and working to gather more information.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.