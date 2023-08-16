Advertise With Us
Hire One

Pensacola Fire responds to Southern Recycling fire

By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Pensacola Fire crews said they responded to a fire at Southern Recycling off of Myrick Street.

Officials said they received the call at 8:21 p.m. and Engines one, two, three, five and ladder 11 are on scene.

PFD said the fire boat also responded.

Authorities said there are no injuries.

FOX10 is on the scene and working to gather more information.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 1 injured in Semmes shooting
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Semmes; suspect in custody
Mobile County public school teacher behind bars after allegedly shooting into a vehicle with...
Mobile County Public School teacher behind bars after allegedly shooting into a vehicle with 4 people inside
22-year-old Curtellius James, suspect in deadly Semmes shooting
MCSO identifies both victim and suspect in deadly shooting in Semmes
Alex Crow
MCSO releases letter allegedly written by former priest Alex Crow to 18-year-old woman
6-year-old boy shot at Summer Place Apartments
Mobile PD: 6-year-old boy shot at Summer Place Apartments

Latest News

Mobile police chief says shooting involving 6-year-old boy was targeted
Mobile police chief says shooting involving 6-year-old boy was targeted
Child advocacy director speaks on child grooming
Child advocacy director speaks on child grooming
Mobile police chief says shooting involving 6-year-old boy was targeted
Mobile police chief says shooting involving 6-year-old boy was targeted
Alex Crow
Child abuse prevention expert weighs in on allegations against local priest