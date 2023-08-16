Renovations coming to Bienvielle Square

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The city of Mobile will soon begin extensive renovations in historic Bienville Square, requiring the park to be closed to the public for several months.

Contractors will begin putting up fencing around the perimeter of Bienville Square to start planned renovations on Monday, Aug. 21. That process is expected to take about three days. City officials said full renovations should begin shortly after the fence is in place.

According to officials, the $3.2 million project will make improvements throughout the interior of the park, including upgraded lighting, walkways, bluestone pavers, landscaping, and the addition of a seat wall. It will also include the re-installation of the recently restored and upgraded Ketchum Fountain.

The renovations are being funded through the Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District, which has funded transformational projects throughout the downtown area for decades, according to city officials. Local contractor JPayne Organization LLC will be leading the project on behalf of the city.

City officials said much of the project is expected to be competed by the end of this year, but some aspects of the planned improvements may not be fully completed until early 2024.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.