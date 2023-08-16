Strategies to Manage Debt with Navigator Credit Union

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Nearly 77% of American households are dealing with some form of debt. Whether it’s student loans, credit card balances or mortgages, debt can quickly become overwhelming. Navigator Credit Union has some debt management strategies to help you take control of your finances.

Understanding Debt Management

Debt management is the careful organization and repayment of debts to minimize financial strain and promote overall financial health. It’s not about avoiding debt altogether but rather about using credit responsibly and creating a plan to pay it off systematically.

Here are some key strategies to manage debt.

· Create a Budget: Create a detailed budget outlining your monthly income and expenses. This will give you a clear picture of where your money is going and help you identify areas where you can cut back to allocate more funds toward debt repayment.

· Prioritize High-Interest Debt: If you have multiple debts, prioritize those with the highest interest rates. These debts cost you more in the long run, so paying them off first can save you money over time.

· Debt Consolidation: Consider consolidating your debts into a single loan with a lower interest rate. This can simplify your payments and potentially reduce your overall interest expenses.

Navigator Credit Union can help you consolidate debt with a personal loan. Our personal loans feature rates as low as 9.99%, up to $20,000, based on creditworthiness and flexible terms. Learn more at navigatorcu.org/personal-loans.

· Avoid New Debt: Avoid taking on new debt unless absolutely necessary while repaying existing debt. Focus on living within your means and using credit responsibly.

Emergency Fund: An emergency fund can prevent you from going deeper into debt when unexpected expenses arise. If you don’t have one, start one. And if you have one, look for ways to add to it. Aim to save three to six months’ worth of living expenses.

Implementing effective debt management strategies brings several long-term benefits. It helps you regain control of your financial life and improves your credit score, which can lead to better interest rates on future loans. Remember, the journey to being debt-free requires discipline, patience and a willingness to adapt – but the rewards are well worth the effort.

About Navigator Credit Union Navigator Credit Union has been guiding the Gulf Coast since 1939. Navigator is a not-for-profit credit union, here for Members, not Wall Street investors. That means the Credit Union can provide a full range of financial products and services, with better rates, fewer fees and more flexibility than most banks, including free checking, home loans, auto loans and credit cards. Navigator has 12 full-service Branches from Gulfport, Miss., to Daphne, Ala., and is committed to providing the strength, stability and financial resources Members need – no matter what happens on life’s journey. Visit navigatorcu.org to learn more or apply for membership!

Navigator Credit Union Locations from Daphne, Ala. to Gulfport, Miss.

800-344-3281 navigatorcu.org

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.