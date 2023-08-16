Advertise With Us
Students at St. Pius X Catholic School return to the classroom

Students at St. Pius X are ready for another year and teachers at the school have been working all summer to prepare.
By Stephen Moody
Aug. 16, 2023
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Students in Catholic schools in Mobile and Baldwin counties are back in the classrooms today.

“They’re really excited to have them back. Probably because we did have a lot of meetings leading up to this. It’s nice to get down to business now. They’re ready. Most of our teachers, it’s many hours of professional development over the summer. Some in town. Some out of town. So, they’ve worked very hard to show they’re prepared,” Principal Lauren Alvarez said.

That included earlier this month when the faculty and parent volunteers gathered to get supplies sorted and packaged for the start of the year.

Then this past weekend, the school held its new family orientation. Followed by mass and a student blessing.

For some students, this is their last year at St. Pius before moving on to high school.

“I’m very excited to meet my new friends for my last year at St. Pius,” Madi Harper said.

“I’m excited for a great year,” Ava Harris said.

“You can feel the excitement. Children seeing each other for the first time in over a couple of months. You have the parents of the little bitty one’s kind of weepy because they’re letting them go. And then you have the parents of the eighth graders weeping because it’s their last time at St. Pius this year,” Alvarez said.

And they’re all confident that it’s going to be a great year.

“St. Pius is the best,” Harris said.

The priest went around each class Wednesday to bless the students and the classroom. There was even a dog here serving as an unofficial mascot.

