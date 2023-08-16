Talking with Marcus Spears - Former NFL star and current Chief Fry Officer for Louisiana Fish Fry products

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Football season is almost here. Joining us today is ESPN NFL football analyst and Louisiana Fish Fry Products’ Chief Fry Officer, Marcus Spears. He will be talking about everything from his favorite tailgating foods to his predictions for the upcoming football season. Staying true to his Louisiana roots, Marcus shares his involvement with Louisiana Fish Fry Products and tips for including them with tailgating either at home or at the stadium.

