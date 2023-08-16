Advertise With Us
Hire One

Talking with Marcus Spears - Former NFL star and current Chief Fry Officer for Louisiana Fish Fry products

By Joe Emer
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Football season is almost here. Joining us today is ESPN NFL football analyst and Louisiana Fish Fry Products’ Chief Fry Officer, Marcus Spears. He will be talking about everything from his favorite tailgating foods to his predictions for the upcoming football season. Staying true to his Louisiana roots, Marcus shares his involvement with Louisiana Fish Fry Products and tips for including them with tailgating either at home or at the stadium.

https://louisianafishfry.com/

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 1 injured in Semmes shooting
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Semmes; suspect in custody
Mobile County public school teacher behind bars after allegedly shooting into a vehicle with...
Mobile County Public School teacher behind bars after allegedly shooting into a vehicle with 4 people inside
6-year-old boy shot at Summer Place Apartments
Mobile PD: 6-year-old boy shot at Summer Place Apartments
Alex Crow
MCSO releases letter allegedly written by former priest Alex Crow to 18-year-old woman
22-year-old Curtellius James, suspect in deadly Semmes shooting
MCSO identifies both victim and suspect in deadly shooting in Semmes

Latest News

AARP: New Medicare Scams
AARP: New Medicare Scams
Strategies to Manage Debt with Navigator Credit Union
Strategies to Manage Debt with Navigator Credit Union
Healthy Living with USA Health: HPV vaccine
Healthy Living with USA Health: HPV vaccine
Strategies to Manage Debt with Navigator Credit Union
Strategies to Manage Debt with Navigator Credit Union