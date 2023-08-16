Technology you can use to simplify your life at home

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We are in the final stretch of the back-to-school season, so now is the time to get our home back-to-school ready! Technology Expert Marc Saltzman joined us on Studio10 to show off some new tech that you can use at home this season, to help make things easier during hectic times.

Marc talks about the essential VPN & virus protection, a program that ensures all students can have internet access, the importance of home security, and more!

