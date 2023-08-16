Theodore man dies after I-10 crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Theodore man has died from his injuries resulting from a crash last week on Interstate 10 in Mobile County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ALEA said the single-vehicle crash that occurred at just before 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10. In that wreck, Cody A. Austin, 35, was critically injured when the 2006 Ford Explorer he was driving left the roadway and overturned. Austin was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle, ALEA said.

Austin was transported to University Hospital in Mobile, where today he succumbed to his injuries.

The crash occurred on Interstate 10 near the 1 mile marker, approximately four miles west of Grand Bay city limits.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.

