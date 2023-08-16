Advertise With Us
Hire One

Theodore man dies after I-10 crash

(Source: MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Theodore man has died from his injuries resulting from a crash last week on Interstate 10 in Mobile County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ALEA said the single-vehicle crash that occurred at just before 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10. In that wreck, Cody A. Austin, 35, was critically injured when the 2006 Ford Explorer he was driving left the roadway and overturned. Austin was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle, ALEA said.

Austin was transported to University Hospital in Mobile, where today he succumbed to his injuries.

The crash occurred on Interstate 10 near the 1 mile marker, approximately four miles west of Grand Bay city limits.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 1 injured in Semmes shooting
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Semmes; suspect in custody
Mobile County public school teacher behind bars after allegedly shooting into a vehicle with...
Mobile County Public School teacher behind bars after allegedly shooting into a vehicle with 4 people inside
6-year-old boy shot at Summer Place Apartments
Mobile PD: 6-year-old boy shot at Summer Place Apartments
Alex Crow
MCSO releases letter allegedly written by former priest Alex Crow to 18-year-old woman
22-year-old Curtellius James, suspect in deadly Semmes shooting
MCSO identifies both victim and suspect in deadly shooting in Semmes

Latest News

Garrett Dixon
MCSO arrests man on child pornography charges
Students at St. Pius X are ready for another year and teachers at the school have been working...
Students at St. Pius X Catholic School return to the classroom
Alexander Maynard, left; Samantha Cole, right
Officer shoots, kills dog during search of home; 2 people arrested
Grady Wilkes found guilty in 2019 murder of Auburn police officer, other charges