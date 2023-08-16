Toasty but not as hot today

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got less humid air in place across the Gulf Coast after last night’s storms. It’ll still get toasty this afternoon, it just won’t be as hot as previous days. We should reach the mid to low 90s this afternoon with only 10% coverage for isolated rain. Most locations will stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds all day.

We could drop down to the low 70s by daybreak tomorrow but then muggy humid air will make a big comeback for the end of the week and the weekend. Mornings could jump to the upper 70s with highs of around 100 degrees. The “feel like” temps by Friday could reach 110. In the long range, it’ll be a while till another drop in temperatures moves in.

In the Tropics, things are getting active. 3 disturbances are out there. 1 in the Gulf that has a 20% chance of development for now, and 2 in the Atlantic. Lead wave has a 40% chance and back wave a 30% chance to develop. Active part of the season is definitely here.

