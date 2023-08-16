Advertise With Us
Hire One

Toasty but not as hot today

By Michael White
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got less humid air in place across the Gulf Coast after last night’s storms. It’ll still get toasty this afternoon, it just won’t be as hot as previous days. We should reach the mid to low 90s this afternoon with only 10% coverage for isolated rain. Most locations will stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds all day.

We could drop down to the low 70s by daybreak tomorrow but then muggy humid air will make a big comeback for the end of the week and the weekend. Mornings could jump to the upper 70s with highs of around 100 degrees. The “feel like” temps by Friday could reach 110. In the long range, it’ll be a while till another drop in temperatures moves in.

In the Tropics, things are getting active. 3 disturbances are out there. 1 in the Gulf that has a 20% chance of development for now, and 2 in the Atlantic. Lead wave has a 40% chance and back wave a 30% chance to develop. Active part of the season is definitely here.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 1 injured in Semmes shooting
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Semmes; suspect in custody
Mobile County public school teacher behind bars after allegedly shooting into a vehicle with...
Mobile County Public School teacher behind bars after allegedly shooting into a vehicle with 4 people inside
6-year-old boy shot at Summer Place Apartments
Mobile PD: 6-year-old boy shot at Summer Place Apartments
Alex Crow
MCSO releases letter allegedly written by former priest Alex Crow to 18-year-old woman
22-year-old Curtellius James, suspect in deadly Semmes shooting
MCSO identifies both victim and suspect in deadly shooting in Semmes

Latest News

Morning Weather Update for Wednesday Aug. 16, 2023
Morning Weather Update for Wednesday Aug. 16, 2023
Next weather for Tuesday, Aug 15 from FOX10 News
Some slight relief settling in briefly
Next weather for Tuesday, Aug 15 from FOX10 News
Next weather for Tuesday, Aug 15 from FOX10 News
Midday Weather Update for Tuesday Aug. 15, 2023
More extreme heat for the Gulf Coast