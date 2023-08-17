Advertise With Us
Hire One

ADEM offering grant program to help counties all across the state pick up trash

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Environmental Management is starting a new program in effort to help clean up your community.

It will give every county in the state the opportunity to clean up roadside wastes, and the counties will then reimbursed for their efforts.

In the eyes of ADEM, leaders say this is a huge win for Alabamians. The program will give county leaders all across the state the opportunity to further clean up and rid their communities of waste.

The program is in its early stages, but ADEM says every county has been contacted and informed that the grant funding is out there.

Counties merely have to get any removal work approved prior and they can then be reimbursed for the cleanup efforts.

The new program is similar to the department’s existing right of way cleanup program for scrap tires.

I spoke with Helen Hayes with the Jefferson County Commission, and she stressed that new programs that are designed to help tackle the issue of public dumping are a great idea.

“It is a problem and not just in Jefferson County. Part of the problem is that we have spent over 4,000 hours alone cleaning up illegal dumping. We hate it just as much as other people hate it,” said Hays.

She says the issue remains a focus and that they plan to continue working with ADEM to clean up the county.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 1 injured in Semmes shooting
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Semmes; suspect in custody
6-year-old boy shot at Summer Place Apartments
Mobile PD: 6-year-old boy shot at Summer Place Apartments
Alex Crow
MCSO releases letter allegedly written by former priest Alex Crow to 18-year-old woman
Mobile County public school teacher behind bars after allegedly shooting into a vehicle with...
Mobile County Public School teacher behind bars after allegedly shooting into a vehicle with 4 people inside
22-year-old Curtellius James, suspect in deadly Semmes shooting
MCSO identifies both victim and suspect in deadly shooting in Semmes

Latest News

Federal funding available to those impacted by severe weather
FEMA representatives to visit affected Moss Point neighborhoods
Zaire Hughes
MPD makes arrest in the shooting of a 6-year-old on Azalea Road
Local pastor speaks out against dismissed priest Alex Crow
Local pastor speaks out against dismissed priest Alex Crow
Search for answers in shooting of two Birmingham firefighters
One month after deadly Birmingham fire station attack, no arrests made, Station 9 remains closed
Donald Trump and Fani Willis
Fulton County DA has eyes set on March trial for Trump, according to new court filings