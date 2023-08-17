Aids Alabama South hosting ‘Girls Who Know’ event

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A special and unique event called ‘Girls Who Know’ is happening Saturday, August 19 in Mobile.

The free event will have a round table talk on women’s health issues, insurance dos and don’ts, along with food, mimosas, gifts, HIV testing, and raffles.

‘Girls Who Know’ will be held from 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Lit Cigar Lounge, which is located at 258 Dauphin Street.

Here is a list of the guest speakers expected to be at Saturday’s event:

Dr. Alexis Allen, CRNP

Pilar Bell, LICSW-S, PIP

Melody Westbrook, Independent Insurance Agent

LaTorrial Peyton, Enroll Alabama Lead Navigator

Danasia Cowans, MPH, Ending the HIV Epidemic Coordinator

Tiffinie Chase, BSC.

For more details on the event, visit Aids Alabama South’s Facebook page.

