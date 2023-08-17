Aids Alabama South hosting ‘Girls Who Know’ event
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A special and unique event called ‘Girls Who Know’ is happening Saturday, August 19 in Mobile.
The free event will have a round table talk on women’s health issues, insurance dos and don’ts, along with food, mimosas, gifts, HIV testing, and raffles.
‘Girls Who Know’ will be held from 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Lit Cigar Lounge, which is located at 258 Dauphin Street.
Here is a list of the guest speakers expected to be at Saturday’s event:
- Dr. Alexis Allen, CRNP
- Pilar Bell, LICSW-S, PIP
- Melody Westbrook, Independent Insurance Agent
- LaTorrial Peyton, Enroll Alabama Lead Navigator
- Danasia Cowans, MPH, Ending the HIV Epidemic Coordinator
- Tiffinie Chase, BSC.
For more details on the event, visit Aids Alabama South’s Facebook page.
