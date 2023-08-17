Advertise With Us
Aids Alabama South hosting ‘Girls Who Know’ event

By Vanessa Pacheco
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A special and unique event called ‘Girls Who Know’ is happening Saturday, August 19 in Mobile.

The free event will have a round table talk on women’s health issues, insurance dos and don’ts, along with food, mimosas, gifts, HIV testing, and raffles.

‘Girls Who Know’ will be held from 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Lit Cigar Lounge, which is located at 258 Dauphin Street.

Here is a list of the guest speakers expected to be at Saturday’s event:

  • Dr. Alexis Allen, CRNP
  • Pilar Bell, LICSW-S, PIP
  • Melody Westbrook, Independent Insurance Agent
  • LaTorrial Peyton, Enroll Alabama Lead Navigator
  • Danasia Cowans, MPH, Ending the HIV Epidemic Coordinator
  • Tiffinie Chase, BSC.

For more details on the event, visit Aids Alabama South’s Facebook page.

