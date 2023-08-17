Advertise With Us
ALEA investigating crash involving a driver going the wrong way on I-65

(MGN)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 8:29 PM CDT
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - ALEA said they are working a crash that occurred on Wednesday night involving a driver going the wrong way on I-65.

The wreck has closed down the northbound lanes near mile marker 35 and traffic is currently being diverted to exit 31 until the road reopens, according to ALGO.

FOX10 is working to gather more information and will pass it along as we receive it.

